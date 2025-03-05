Robert Lee Brueggemann
Robert "Bob" Lee Brueggemann died on Saturday, March 5, 2025, in Ardmore, OK. Robert was born to Vernan and Laura Brueggemann on September 18, 1947, in Daykin, NE.
Robert graduated from Daykin High School and attended Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln, NE. He worked part time for Snyder Fiberglass. From 1968 to...
Obituary
Florence Dailey
1941 - 2025
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Florence Elizabeth Dailey, also known as Mazie. She passed peacefully on April 8, 2025, at Wesley
House Assisted Living in Gainesville, Texas. Mazie was born on July 9, 1941, in Crockett, Texas, to parents Charles and Zilpha Dailey.
She was a resident of...
Obituary
Karen Westbrook Shobe
1938 - 2025
Karen Lynn Westbrook-Shobe, a devoted educator, world traveler, and advocate for special education, passed away on March 26, 2025, at the age of 86. Born in Gainesville, Texas, on October 13, 1938, she was the daughter of Paul and Linnie Shobe and sister to Steve Shobe, who preceded her in death.
Karen dedicated her...
Obituary
Edward Albert Dewey
Edward Albert Dewey, 72, of Gainesville, Texas passed away April 6, 2025 at his home in Gainesville , Texas, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 31, 1952 in Allen, Texas to William and Margie (White ) Dewey.
Edward joined the Navy where he went in to the Seabees at only 17 years old. He married the...
Obituary
Bose Norris
1940 - 2025
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bose Thomas Norris, lovingly known as Tommy to most and Pa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.
Tommy was born...
Obituary
Elsie Shannon
1938 - 2025
Elsie "Lavon" Burden Shannon, resident of Gainesville, Texas, passed away on April 1, 2025. Lavon was born on July 22, 1938, in Clarita, Oklahoma, to Watson and Elsie Lenora (Parker) Burden. Lavon married Earl Shannon on September 27, 1953. After her retirement she moved to Gainesville and met a very special man,...
Obituary
O.D. "Lefty" Harlow
O.D. "Lefty" Harlow, 92, of Gainesville, Texas passed away March 26, 2025 at his residence in Gainesville, Texas. He was born on February 28, 1933 in Gainesville , Texas to Ernest Clarence "E.C." Harlow and Myrtle (Tower) Harlow.
Lefty had a full and interesting life. He began his work career by breaking colts...
Obituary
Jeremy Shane Spruill
8/28/77-3/24/25
Born Muenster TX
School: Gainesville and Callisburg. Associate Degree in Computer Sided Drafting
He was a welder, Metal Fabricator, Oil Field, Drafter, NHRA pit crew
Military: Lance Corpral USMC at age 18. He earned several medals during his career. He was affiliated with USMC 8 years and continued...
Obituary
