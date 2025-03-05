Featured

Robert Lee Brueggemann Robert Lee Brueggemann

Robert Lee Brueggemann

Robert "Bob" Lee Brueggemann died on Saturday, March 5, 2025, in Ardmore, OK. Robert was born to Vernan and Laura Brueggemann on September 18, 1947, in Daykin, NE.
Robert graduated from Daykin High School and attended Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln, NE. He worked part time for Snyder Fiberglass. From 1968 to...

Mazie Mazie Elizabeth Dailey Mazie Mazie Elizabeth Dailey

Florence Dailey

1941 - 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Florence Elizabeth Dailey, also known as Mazie. She passed peacefully on April 8, 2025, at Wesley
House Assisted Living in Gainesville, Texas. Mazie was born on July 9, 1941, in Crockett, Texas, to parents Charles and Zilpha Dailey.
She was a resident of...

Karen Lynn Westbrook Shobe Karen Lynn Westbrook Shobe

Karen Westbrook Shobe

1938 - 2025

Karen Lynn Westbrook-Shobe, a devoted educator, world traveler, and advocate for special education, passed away on March 26, 2025, at the age of 86. Born in Gainesville, Texas, on October 13, 1938, she was the daughter of Paul and Linnie Shobe and sister to Steve Shobe, who preceded her in death.
Karen dedicated her...

Edward Albert Dewey Edward Albert Dewey

Edward Albert Dewey

Edward Albert Dewey, 72, of Gainesville, Texas passed away April 6, 2025 at his home in Gainesville , Texas, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 31, 1952 in Allen, Texas to William and Margie (White ) Dewey.
Edward joined the Navy where he went in to the Seabees at only 17 years old. He married the...

Tommy Tommy Thomas Norris Tommy Tommy Thomas Norris

Bose Norris

1940 - 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bose Thomas Norris, lovingly known as Tommy to most and Pa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.
Tommy was born...

Lavon Lavon Lavon Shannon Lavon Lavon Lavon Shannon

Elsie Shannon

1938 - 2025

Elsie "Lavon" Burden Shannon, resident of Gainesville, Texas, passed away on April 1, 2025. Lavon was born on July 22, 1938, in Clarita, Oklahoma, to Watson and Elsie Lenora (Parker) Burden. Lavon married Earl Shannon on September 27, 1953. After her retirement she moved to Gainesville and met a very special man,...

O.D. Lefty Harlow O.D. Lefty Harlow

O.D. "Lefty" Harlow

O.D. "Lefty" Harlow, 92, of Gainesville, Texas passed away March 26, 2025 at his residence in Gainesville, Texas. He was born on February 28, 1933 in Gainesville , Texas to Ernest Clarence "E.C." Harlow and Myrtle (Tower) Harlow.
Lefty had a full and interesting life. He began his work career by breaking colts...

Jeremy Shane Spruill Jeremy Shane Spruill

Jeremy Shane Spruill

8/28/77-3/24/25
Born Muenster TX
School: Gainesville and Callisburg. Associate Degree in Computer Sided Drafting
He was a welder, Metal Fabricator, Oil Field, Drafter, NHRA pit crew
Military: Lance Corpral USMC at age 18. He earned several medals during his career. He was affiliated with USMC 8 years and continued...

